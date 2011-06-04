BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) -- Country music star Trace Adkins has lost his home to a fire.

Fire officials tell The Tennessean newspaper that Adkins' home in the Nashville suburb of Brentwood was a total loss after the fire broke out Saturday afternoon.

Adkins was not home. His wife, Rhonda, and children got out safely. Dispatchers said every Brentwood firefighter, including those off duty, was called out to the fire.

The blaze was reported at 3:35 p.m. and firefighters remained on scene into the evening.

Adkins is scheduled to play the CMA Music Festival next Saturday, then he heads to Alaska for shows beginning June 8.

A call to Adkins' spokeswoman by The Associated Press was not immediately returned.