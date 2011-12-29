Entertainment Tonight.

LMFAO was too hot to handle on December 28 when a fire broke out during one of their concerts in Honduras.

"Epic concert tonight!" tweeted band member Redfoo. "They told us that there was a fire when we were on stage. Then we went to the dressing rooms and there was smoke in the halls."

Police reportedly told local news source El Heraldo that a "criminal hand" is suspected to have caused the blaze.

Reportedly 15 fans were treated for smoke inhalation but no deaths have occurred.

"Hope everybody is safe from the fire tonight!" Redfoo tweeted. "Love you Honduras!"

The music duo recently postponed three Canadian shows after lead singer Sky Blu sustained a back injury. Those dates were rescheduled for February 2012.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Sinead O'Connor on Why Her Marriage Failed

Adam Lambert Arrested in Finland