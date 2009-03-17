Entertainment Tonight -- The two "Dancing" duos with the lowest scores -- Belinda Carlisle and Jonathan Roberts, and Steve Wozniak and Karina Smirnoff -- competed against each other in the first-ever results show dance-off on Tuesday night, with the losing team going home!

Belinda and Jonathan were up first, reprising the salsa that earned them an 18 on Monday night. "Well done, Belinda. We did see a little bit more hip action," praised Len Goodman, who added, though, that he did detect mistakes. "You lost your footwork," agreed Bruno Tonioli. But Carrie Ann Inaba told the pair that their performance level was "much better." The judges awarded them 17 points total.

The Woz and Karina went next, reprising the quickstep routine that scored them 17 points. "You are not a good dancer, you're not," Bruno leveled to Steve, "but I tell you, I love watching you." Carrie said, "I actually thought that you were better tonight." But Len added, "For me, there wasn't a lot of improvement." They gave Steve and Karina 17 points total.

With the two pairs tied at 17, it was up to viewers to break the judges' deadlock -- and they did, opting to send Belinda and Jonathan home. "I had a great time, I learned how to dance, and I wish I could have done better for Jonathan," Belinda said. "I just couldn't ask for a better partner, and I'm going to miss him."

Catch the remaining pairs back in action on the dance floor next Monday on "DWTS"!