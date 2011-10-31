Bonjour Giulia!

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and wife Carla Bruni took their 12 day old baby girl Giulia for a walk Monday at La Lanterne Park in Versailles.

"I am deeply touched by the many messages of congratulations that I have received since the birth of our daughter Giulia," Bruni, 43, wrote on her official website Thursday.

"On this happy occasion, my husband joins me in expressing our warmest thanks to all those of you who sent us these tokens of your kindness," the former model added of husband Sarkozy, 57.

It's the couple's first child together; Bruni has one son from a previous relationship, while Sarkozy has three children from his two previous marriages to Marie-Dominique Culioli and Cecilia Ciganer-Albeniz.

Bruni's first post-baby indulgence? Very likely a cigarette and a glass of wine!

"I spend most of my time either sitting down or lying down," she complained to Le Parisien of her pregnancy. "I can't smoke or drink anymore. I'm in a hurry to get it over with."

