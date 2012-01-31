BURBANK, Calif. (AP) -- Mitt Romney's unexpected singing on the campaign trail has won him at least one Democratic fan — Michelle Obama.

Jay Leno asked the first lady about Romney's musical talent on the "Tonight Show" Tuesday, after the Republican presidential candidate surprised supporters in Florida with an on-pitch version of "America the Beautiful" on Monday.

"It's beautiful. And it is America's song, and it's a song that's meant to be sung by every American," the first lady said in a taped appearance for the NBC show.

Leno told her, "That is right, regardless of political affiliation."

The first lady came to Leno's stage to promote her initiative for fitness and healthy eating for kids, and she's been taunting the comedian to overcome his aversion for vegetables. Leno once told a magazine he hadn't eaten a vegetable since 1969.

Earlier, Obama poked at him in a Twitter post, hinting she'd "get Jay to eat some veggies." Instead, she surprised him with some apples, and the comedian said he hadn't eaten one since 1984.

The first lady urged him to dip it in honey made from beehives in the White House garden: "It will help it go down easier," she said.

"White House honey? That sounds bad," Leno told her, before taking a nibble. "You know, with a different president that could mean a whole different thing, `a little White House honey.'"

The first lady is on a two-day swing through California where she'll promote her "Let's Move!" health campaign and help Democrats raise money for the upcoming elections.

She told Leno she's not doing anything special to prepare for what's expected to be a tough re-election campaign for her husband, President Barack Obama.

"You know, there's really no way to mentally prepare for it. You take each day as it comes," she said.