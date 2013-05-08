WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama says the nation's libraries and museums are creating better, more informed citizens and doing it with fewer resources.

The first lady commented Wednesday at the White House as she helped award public service medals to 10 institutions.

Recipients of the 2013 National Medal for Museum and Library Service are the:

— Boston Children's Museum

— Columbus Museum of Art in Ohio

— Delta Blues Museum in Clarksdale, Miss.

— Discovery Science Center in Santa Ana, Calif.

— Marshalltown (Iowa ) Public Library

— National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

— Pierce County Library System in Tacoma, Wash.

— Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County in Ohio

— Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) Public Library

— Waukegan (Ill.) Public Library