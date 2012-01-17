Whether she's wearing a custom Jason Wu gown or J. Crew sweater, Michelle Obama is known for making any outfit look like a million bucks.

PHOTOS: SEE MICHELLE OBAMA'S BEST STYLE MOMENTS

"For me fashion is fun, and it's supposed to help you feel good about yourself," the first lady told Women's Health back in 2009. "I think that's what all women should focus on: what makes them happy and feel comfortable and beautiful. I wear what I love. Sometimes people like it, sometimes they don't. I'm fine with that."

PHOTOS: Cute pics of the Obama family

And Obama, who turns 48 on Jan. 17, sported some especially memorable looks during the past year, including three stunning dresses in one day during a visit to the UK with husband Barack Obama.

Click through these pics to see her incredible wardrobe!

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly