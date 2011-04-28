WASHINGTON (AP) -- Michelle Obama says some of the best moments for the first family have come during trips abroad.

During an interview on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," the first lady singled out a visit to Rome in 2009 when the president and his family met Pope Benedict XVI. She talked about watching daughters Malia and Sasha as they met the pontiff.

President Barack Obama joked during the interview that, as the girls got tired, every time they saw someone wearing a frock pass by, they asked, "Is that the Pope?" He said he told them they will know when it's the Pope.

Winfrey's show released an excerpt from the interview on Thursday. The Obamas taped it Wednesday at Winfrey's studio in Chicago. It's scheduled to be broadcast nationally on Monday.