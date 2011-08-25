Beyonce debuted her sensual slow jam "1+1" during the American Idol season finale and today she released the scalding hot video!

The minimal production for the video runs contrary to the spectacular effect that the project is likely to have on fans of the pop diva.

Chanting lyrics like, "We ain't got nothing but love" and "Make love to me," one would have to believe that B's relationship with husband Jay-Z is one Hollywood marriage that is still very much intact.

The singer's latest album, 4, is in stores now.

