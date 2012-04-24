LAS VEGAS (AP) -- This isn't your father's Caped Crusader.

Christopher Nolan's latest Batman flick features an injured Bruce Wayne leaning on a cane, Anne Hathaway rocking red lips and a leather body suit as Catwoman, and a Gotham City football game interrupted by explosions and mayhem.

Nolan unveiled footage from "The Dark Knight Rises," on Tuesday at CinemaCon, a Las Vegas conference for theater owners.

The various scenes showed collapsing bridges, rolling army tanks and Christian Bale returning as an older, more weathered Batman.

Nolan says he wanted to finish his interpretation of the classic Batman story "in the biggest way possible."

Michael Caine, Gary Oldman and Morgan Freeman are also returning to the cast.

Newcomers for the third installment in the franchise include Hathaway, Marion Cotillard, Tom Hardy and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.