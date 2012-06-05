Entertainment Tonight.

Sporting blue contact lenses, a dark wig and prosthetic teeth, Jewel unveiled her remarkable character transformation as June Carter Cash this afternoon as she began filming the Lifetime biopic, Anchored in Love: An Intimate Portrait of June Carter Cash.

Jewel took to Twitter to share the very first image of herself portraying the late music icon, and the 38-year-old singer appears downright unrecognizable, altering her signature smile for the plumb role.

PHOTOS: Night & Day! Celebs' Dramatic Transformations

"Here I am as June in my trailer with her blue eyes and perfect teeth," she wrote with the accompanying photo.

Announced in early May, the television movie will be based on Johnny Cash's retrospective of his mother's life, spanning 50 years of June's as well.

RELATED: Country Music's Hottest Guys Revealed

Reese Witherspoon earned Oscar recognition in 2006 for her portrayal of June Carter Cash in the feature film, Walk the Line.

Related stories on ETonline.com:The 'Django Unchained' Trailer Preview!

Robert Pattinson on Playboy Role in 'Cosmopolis'