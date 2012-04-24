LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Johnny Depp is portraying the undead in his latest movie.

With some fake blood on his lips, Depp bites into the role of a wronged vampire who awakens 200 years in the future to discover disco and television.

Depp and director Tim Burton presented footage from their remake of the 1960s TV show "Dark Shadows" on Tuesday at CinemaCon, a conference for theater owners.

Burton says as a boy, he used to race home from school to watch the show.

The preview shows Depp's character, Barnabas Collins, trying to get acquainted with his modern relatives, who live in his 18th century mansion. They include Michelle Pfeiffer and Chloe Moretz, who plays a bored teenager.

A vampire portrayed by Eva Green threatens to destroy Collins' family if she can't have him.