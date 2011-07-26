Set your DVRs, soap fans!

Josh Duhamel will make his much-anticipated return to ABC's All My Children August 4 and Us Weekly has a sneak peek of his scenes with costar Rebecca Budig.

Donning a sexy black suit as he offers a brooding look, Duhamel, 38, is later seen in images released by the network cozying up to Budig, who played his on-screen girlfriend Greenlee.

Appearing as con artist Leo du Pres, Duhamel's AMC return will hopefully provide closure for soap fans, who thought him dead when his character allegedly went off a waterfall in 2003 while trying to save Greenlee. His body was never recovered.

"Everyone at All My Children is thrilled and excited to welcome Josh back to Pine Valley," AMC's executive producer Julie Carruthers told Us in a statement last month when his return was announced. "The appearance of Leo is sure to be one of the highlights of the season."

