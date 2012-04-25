LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Will Smith jumps off the Chrysler Building and lands in 1969 to save the world from an alien invasion in the upcoming "Men in Black 3."

The action comedy franchise that saw Smith and Tommy Lee Jones first team up in 1997 returns next month.

Footage from the time-travel bromance was shared with theater owners at the CinemaCon conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

In the preview, Smith and Jones survive a fight with an oversized fish at a Chinatown restaurant ripe with alien patrons, only for Jones' character Agent K to suddenly disappear.

In 1969, Smith has 24 hours to save his partner and the world. Josh Brolin portrays the younger Agent K.

The film is set to be released May 25.