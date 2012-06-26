Back in February it was announced that all of the Indiana Jones movies are finally headed to Blu-ray this fall in one complete package. Now, we have a first look at the cover art for Indiana Jones: The Complete Adventures and the official release date!

Video: Watch the Thrilling 'Indiana Jones' Blu-ray Trailer

Debuting on September 18, 2012, Indiana Jones: The Complete Adventures will contain remastered versions of all four movies starring Harrison Ford -- Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) -- and features a meticulously restored version of Raiders, frame-by-frame, supervised by director Steven Spielberg and renowned sound designer Ben Burtt, preserving the original look, sound and feel of the iconic film.

Video: More 'Indiana Jones' Secrets from Harrison Ford!

Indiana Jones: The Complete Adventures will also contain a "best of" collection of documentaries, special features will include interviews, featurettes and "a few new surprises." Just as long as the "new surprises" don't include snakes. We hate snakes.

