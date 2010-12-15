ET has a first look at MTV's controversial new show, "I Used To Be Fat."

The series is pushing teens to the limit in their efforts to lose weight. Over the course of one summer -- from the last weeks of high school to the first days of college -- they work to transform their bodies by losing large amounts of weight. Will it prove to be too much for the emotional teens, who must also face their personal demons and embrace change?

Each week, a new college-bound kid will get the makeover of a lifetime -- if they can meet the demands of their personal trainer.

"I Used To Be Fat" premieres December 29 on MTV.

