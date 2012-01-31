It may be the middle of winter, but Penelope Cruz is ready to give fur the cold shoulder as part of PETA's newest ad campaign.

The Oscar-winning beauty -- mom to one-year-old Leo with hubby Javier Bardem -- is set to appear on a 70-foot billboard debuting near New York City's Penn Station on Wednesday.

"Penelope has appeared on every 'best-dressed' list in the world, and the one thing you'll never see her wearing is fur," PETA's Senior VP Lisa Lange tells Us Weekly in a statement of the animal rights group's latest spokesmodel, 37. "PETA couldn't ask for a more fitting emblem of the modern, glamorous woman who knows that there's nothing more beautiful than a woman who has a look that kills without anyone having to die for it."

While Cruz joins the likes of Elisabetta Canalis, Taraji P. Henson and Bethenny Frankel in supporting the cause, other celebs, like Kim Kardashian, have been slammed by the group.

In December, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals unveiled a holiday-season billboard in Los Angeles that urged the reality star, 31, to rethink wearing fur.

On the billboard, a fur-clad Kardashian sat opposite an adorable, sad shot of baby foxes. "Kim: These Babies Miss Their Mother," read the provocative sign. "Is She on Your Back?"

