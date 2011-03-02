Nivea is making Rihanna feel like the only girl in the world by naming her their official "voice."

To celebrate the partnership and the brand's 100-year anniversary, the 23-year-old singer posed for a stunning, stripped-down photo.

"We are excited to have Rihanna supporting us in our celebration and building a new generation of fans," Nivea's Markus Pinger said in a statement. Rihanna will make her official debut with Nivea in May to coincide with their centennial anniversary and her "Loud" tour. As part of her new role, the singer will also lead an interactive social media campaign.

Tell Us: What do you think of Rihanna's new gig?

More on Wonderwall:

RiRi and more stars channel Dr. Seuss

Who hit a sour note on the Grammy red carpet?

Chris Brown opens up after Rihanna photo leak

More from UsWeekly:

PHOTOS: Rihanna through the years

PHOTOS: Rihanna's wackiest style moments