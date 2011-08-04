Man of Steel won't hit theaters until June 14, 2013, but Warner Bros. is giving fans a sneak peek of actor Henry Cavill dressed as Superman in the first promo shot from the film.

The super hero flick, directed by Zack Snyder, costars Amy Adams as Daily Planet journalist Louis Lane and Laurence Fishburne as her editor-in-chief, Perry White. Diane Lane and Kevin Costner will play Clark Kent's adoptive mother and father, while Julia Ormond and Russell Crowe will play Superman's Kryptonian parents. Christopher Meloni has been cast as an ally general.

Before production on Man of Steel began, Cavill, 28, was put on an intense diet and fitness regimen. "I'm on 5,000 calories a day," he recently told Total Film Magazine. "You've got to eat protein first, then a little bit of carbs. You've got to keep your hunger levels going.

"I'm training two and a half hours a day, pushing my body beyond its normal limits, putting on a lot of muscle mass and just making myself look like Superman," he said.

