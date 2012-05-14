In the June issue of ELLE (which hits newsstands May 22), Kristen Stewart stuns in a sexy photoshoot, during which she romances--herself?

With her hair slicked back, the actress, 22, lounges against a wall in a suit and suspenders, reaching for her female counterpart--also played by Stewart, wearing a leather skirt and crocodile-skin bustier.

In her interview with the mag, the notoriously private Twilight star refuses to give a straightforward answer when asked about a possible engagement to love Robert Pattinson. (The actress was recently spotted sporting a gold band on her index finger--leading fans to believe R-Pattz, 26, had put a ring on it).

"Everyone wants to know. Everyone knows already," Stewart says, shutting down hopes of a more in-depth discussion. "It's ridiculous."

Though they've been together since 2009, it wasn't until last October Stewart finally confirmed their relationship--by accident.

Speaking to a GQ writer, she commented that, while in the U.K. for Snow White and The Huntsman filming, she hoped to explore the country more "because my boyfriend is English." (Realizing her mistake, the actress' sheepish reply was, "Come on guys, it's so obvious!")

Though her reticence drives fans crazy, her Snow White costar Charlize Theron tells ELLE Stewart's quiet, private ways are what make her special.

"That's what I like about Kristen," Theron shares. "All that fame and spotlight stuff is not her life. Her privacy is not going to be up for grabs. But man, because of that, she's going to be okay. She's one of the few who will have a very long, steady, amazing career."

