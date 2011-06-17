Tom Cruise is ready to rock!

On Friday, the actor, 48, tweeted a sneak peek of himself as fictional heavy metal star Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages, the big-screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical.

Cruise looks nearly unrecognizable in the promo pic, which features the topless actor sporting long hair, several tattoos and tight denim jeans.

In the musical, Cruise's character sings Jon Bon Jovi's classic "Wanted Dead or Alive." But can Katie Holmes' husband actually carry a tune?

"He can sing!" director Adam Shankman assured E! News in February. "It's a miracle!"

The all-star cast includes Julianne Hough, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Russell Brand, Alec Baldwin, Malin Akerman and Mary J. Blige.

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

VIDEO: Tom tries to smack J. Lo's booty

PHOTOS: Tom and Katie's wedded bliss

PHOTOS: Suri Cruise's charmed life