Ted Danson has played an incredible range of characters on screen from Sam Malone on "Cheers" to himself on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," but his turn as D.B. Russell on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" this fall might be his most touching.

In this first look at the Golden Globe winner's new alter ego, Ted shows that he will bring his famous sense of humor with him to the set of the CBS drama where the actor seems to feel right at home.

"Looking for funny takes a certain kind of intelligence, and it's the same brain that looks for clues and finds things," Ted said today at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour in Beverly Hills. "So I really feel at home, even though I'm not [telling jokes]. It's a perfect situation."

Watch the clip to see Ted bring a little bit of magic to an interrogation with a child witness. The new season of "CSI" premieres September 21.

