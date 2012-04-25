LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Cee Lo Green, Mike Epps and Jordin Sparks help Whitney Houston return to the big screen for the last time in the girl group movie "Sparkle."

Houston served as executive producer of the movie, which had already finished filming in Detroit when she died in Beverly Hills on Feb. 11 at 48.

A brief preview showed to theater owners at the CinemaCon conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday night featured Houston's trademark grin.

The remake of the 1976 movie stars Houston as the mother of three girls who form a singing group and struggle with fame and drug addiction.

The movie was seen as a comeback vehicle for the superstar, whose career suffered in recent years as she battled with drug and alcohol abuse.