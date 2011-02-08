FIRST PIC: Alanis Morissette, Husband Introduce Baby Boy!
Nothing "ironic" here!
Alanis Morissette and husband Mario "Souleye" Treadway are plain overjoyed with son Ever Imre Morissette-Treadway -- and they're sharing their happiness in a brand-new personal snapshot!
In a photo posted via Twitter late Tuesday, the singer, 36, and her rapper spouse beam with pride as little Ever looks up in wonder. "Amazing," Morisette wrote simply.
Ever is the first child for the couple, who wed on May 22 in their Los Angeles home. Morisette first revealed her pregnancy to Us Weekly back in August.
