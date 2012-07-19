This is one stylish pair!

On Wednesday, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Cheryl Burke and NHL player Joffrey Lupul were officially an item, and, as if there couldn't be better timing, the new couple made their public debut the same day.

The pair cozied up with one another at the Jockey for a Cause event in Los Angeles, where they sipped champagne while sporting stylish garb. The "Dancing With the Stars" pro wore a chic, summer-white cocktail dress and a matching wide-brim hat, while the Toronto Maple Leafs forward rocked gray jeans, a white button-up shirt and a preppy blazer.

Burke and Lupul, both 28, first met last month at the 2012 NHL Awards in Las Vegas where she was a presenter and he was up for the coveted Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. (The award was handed to Montreal Canadiens' Max Pacioretty.)

After doing some Twitter flirting, they arranged to meet up for a sexy dinner date on July 12 at Mercato di Vetro in Los Angeles, where they were spotted holding hands across the table, an eyewitness reveals. Lupul even gave Burke a kiss when she stood up to go to the restroom.

