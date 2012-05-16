Baby India is almost ready for her closeup!

New parents Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky stepped out with their baby girl, India, for the first time Wednesday in London.

As Us Weekly first reported, the couple welcomed the birth of their daughter Saturday and since then Hemsworth has been busy balancing fatherhood and work.

In an adorable new photo, Hemsworth, 28, and Pataky, 35, walk around London's Notting Hill neighborhood with big smiles on their faces. The new dad carries his precious daughter, who's carefully wrapped up in a blanket.

Hemsworth, 28, is currently in London promoting his new film Snow White and the Huntsman, which costars Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron. "It's tough being here and not back with her," Hemsworth admitted during a London press junket for the film.

How did the couple, who have been married since December 2010, celebrate Pataky's first Mother's Day as a mom?

"We changed some nappies and tried to get some sleep and that didn't really work and we hung out with the baby," Hemsworth told E! News. "It's Mother's Day in America and we're here in the U.K. She's from Spain, I'm from Australia. It's all very new."

And the new parents also revealed why they chose to name their baby girl India. "It was just a name we liked," The Avengers star said. "I always kind of liked Indie or Indiana for a boy, and she liked India. We sort of went, 'Oh well, whether it's a boy or girl, that will decide.' It just seemed to fit."

