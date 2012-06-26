Alessandra Ambrosio's brand-new baby boy, Noah Phoenix, is ready for his closeup!

On Tuesday, the Brazilian supermodel, 31, shared the first-ever pics of her son, born May 7, via Facebook.

"Wanted to give you all a sneak peek of Noah and so thankful to Pampers by taking these pictures we helped out UNICEF and those in need," The Victoria's Secret stunner wrote. In one shot, the second-time mom beams as she holds Noah (who seems to be grinning, too!) in a pillow held on her lap.

The second child for Ambrosio and longtime fiance Jamie Mazur, Noah joins big sister Anja, 3.

"Family is the most important thing for me and I'm thrilled to be adding to the family," the Brazilian beauty told Us Weekly last year in an exclusive statement. "I'm fortunate to have a loving and supportive family. It's a blessing that it will soon be growing."

