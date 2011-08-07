Meet Ethan Hawke's Baby Girl, Indiana!
Indiana's in New York!
Actor Ethan Hawke and wife Ryan stepped out for a stroll in balmy Manhattan on Sunday with their recently expanded brood: 3-year-old daughter Clementine and, making her photo debut, daughter Indiana!
As reported at Us Weekly over the weekend, the couple (who wed in spring 2008) welcomed little Indiana a couple of weeks ago.
The family was spotted three days earlier having a happy lunch at La Bottega at the Maritime Hotel.
PHOTOS: Quirkiest celeb baby names ever
Indiana and Clementine have two older half-siblings: Maya, 13, and Levon, 9, 40-year-old Hawke's kids with first wife Uma Thurman.
RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:
Check out the most extravagant celeb nurseries
Can you match the tot to the celeb dad?