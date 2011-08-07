Indiana's in New York!

Actor Ethan Hawke and wife Ryan stepped out for a stroll in balmy Manhattan on Sunday with their recently expanded brood: 3-year-old daughter Clementine and, making her photo debut, daughter Indiana!

PHOTOS: Star dads on duty

As reported at Us Weekly over the weekend, the couple (who wed in spring 2008) welcomed little Indiana a couple of weeks ago.

The family was spotted three days earlier having a happy lunch at La Bottega at the Maritime Hotel.

PHOTOS: Quirkiest celeb baby names ever

Indiana and Clementine have two older half-siblings: Maya, 13, and Levon, 9, 40-year-old Hawke's kids with first wife Uma Thurman.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Check out the most extravagant celeb nurseries

Can you match the tot to the celeb dad?

Celeb fashion lines for kids