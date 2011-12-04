What a little munchkin!

Kimberly Stewart grabbed lunch with her ex-flame Jack Osbourne in Los Angeles on Saturday and brought along her brand new bundle of joy, daughter Delilah, 3 months.

PHOTOS: The most talked about babies of 2011

Stewart, 32, daughter of rocker Rod Stewart, gave birth to little Delilah August 21, who weighed 8 lbs. 9 oz. and was 22 inches long when she was born.

PHOTOS Bikini babes with babies

It's the first child for the model and actor Benicio del Toro. And although the two are no longer romantically involved, a source told Us Weekly in August that the 44-year-old actor was at Stewart's side during labor and has vowed to play an active role in the life of his new daughter.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's new star dads

Stewart and Osbourne have remained good friends since dating in 2005. And since Osbourne himself just announced in October that's he's expecting his first child with fiance Lisa Stelly, perhaps he was tapping Stewart for parenting tips!

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly