At long last, here come the bride and groom-to-be!

On Friday, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were photographed outside UCLA Medical Center. In the very first pic of the couple together since Us Weekly broke news of their late December 2011 engagement, a still-beared Timberlake, 31, wore a green cap, flannel and jeans alongside Biel, also casual in shade, frilly top, blazer and jeans.

After exiting the hospital, Timberlake intently read a slip of paper -- its message unknown -- in his hand.

Timberlake recently celebrated his birthday sans Biel with a lavish ski vacation in Fernie, British Columbia, according to the Calgary Herald.

Biel, 29, has been filming Emmanuel and the Truth About Fishes in L.A. She hit the Golden Globes Awards in mid-January in a bridal-inspired look: a white lace long-sleeve gown by Elie Saab, accessorized with a diamond necklace, Tiffany & Co earrings and Christian Louboutin heels.

Timberlake has "never been happier," a source recently told Us. "He knew it was the right time to propose."

