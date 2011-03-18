Super hot super heroine!

"Friday Night Lights" actress Adrianne Palicki was recently cast as Wonder Woman in an upcoming TV pilot based on the DC Comics heroine -- most famously brought to life in the 1970s by actress Lynda Carter.

Now, Warner Bros. has released the first pic of Palicki, 27, in costume. As the Amazonian defender, Palicki sizzles in a skin-tight, red-and-blue cat suit -- accessorized by silver cuffs, golden lasso, headband and blue boots.

Warner Bros. has said that this NBC pilot, written by TV vet David E. Kelley, won't be as campy as Carter's iconic series. In the new version, "Wonder Woman is a vigilante crime fighter in Los Angeles but also a successful corporate executive and a modern woman trying to balance all of the elements of her extraordinary life," the studio said in a statement.

