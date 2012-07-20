Claire Danes will take her ham sandwich to go, thanks!

On July 19, the actress, 33, was photographed for the first time since announcing her pregnancy on July 4. Wearing a sleeveless navy blue top and loose-fitting jeans, Danes showed off her tiny baby bump while snacking in between takes on the set of her Showtime series, "Homeland," in Charlotte, N.C.

This will be the first child for Danes and her husband, "Hysteria" actor Hugh Dancy, 37. The two met in 2006 on the set of "Evening" and tied the knot in France in September 2009.

"Hugh is so excited to be a dad," a Dancy pal tells Us Weekly. "They are going to be amazing parents!"

"Homeland" received nine Primetime Emmy Award nominations July 18, with Danes snagging one in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category. The show will air live on Sept. 23.

