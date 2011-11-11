Weddings can be heavy events -- especially when your gown weighs 32 pounds!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and her NFL beau Kroy Biermann said "I do" Friday in Atlanta, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The duo, who met at an Atlanta fundraiser in 2010, announced their engagement in October.

It's the second marriage for the singer and reality star, who already has two daughters (Brielle, 14, and Ariana, 9) from previous relationships, and the first wedding for the 25-year-old Atlanta Falcons defensive end. The couple already have one son together, Kroy Jagger Biermann, who was born in June.

Zolciak's completely hand made Baracci dress -- purchased from PreOwnedWeddingDresses.com -- was covered in Swarovski crystals, pearls, beads, and embroidered lace. The bustier was decked out in hand-carved crystal roses, and the fabric was 100% Duchess Satin. She also wore a matching veil, with the same, hand made detailing.

"Beautiful weather! Beautiful day!" she tweeted. "I'm walking on a cloud. I'm so grateful!"

