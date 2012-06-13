The Cullens are a family unlike any other.

At the end of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1, Kristen Stewart's Bella gave birth to a half-vampire, half-mortal child named Renesmee. In Breaking Dawn - Part 2, the fifth and final installment of the mega-successful movie franchise, Bella and husband, Edward (Robert Pattinson), will fight to protect their little girl from the Volturi clan.

Up until now, the trio have not been seen together in the same photograph. Real-life loves Stewart, 22, and Pattinson, 26, "were amazing" with Foy, 11, director Bill Condon, 56, says in the June 22 issue of Entertainment Weekly. "It really brought something paternal out in Rob, and Kristen was especially protective. I'd have to interrupt them when they were in deep conversation to get going with a scene."

According to Foy, her onscreen parents "are super-nice."

Finding the right actress to portray Renesmee was no easy task. "It's a hugely important part," Condon explains. "There were a lot of kids. But this was kind of obvious. It was one of those rare times when you see something -- like with an apartment or house -- and it feels good and you just need to take it. I felt that way, like, 'Oh, this is good.'"

Stewart was amazed by the similarities she shares with Foy. "Even our hands look similar," she tells Entertainment Weekly. "It was kind of strange, but it's funny how it actually helps. It's like, 'Oh hey, you look like me, kid! Come on!'"

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 is in theaters November 18.

