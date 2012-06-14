It's been almost two years in the making, but Lady Gaga is finally ready to release new details on her debut fragrance; in particular, a pic of the bottle!

"Looks like photos of my perfume are being leaked. Oh you fashion editors I could just crinkle my hands at you!" the "Born This Way" singer tweeted along with the pic below on Wednesday.

The fragrance, named Fame, has the same elaborate and edgy appearance as the singer's iconic wardrobe. Beneath the spiky gold topper, the actual perfume is black.

The back of its box lists what fans can expect the scent to smell like, which is written in very Gaga language: "tears of Belladonna, crushed heart of Tiger Orchidea with a black veil of incense, pulverized apricot and the combinative essences of saffron and honey drops."

After the 26-year-old superstar signed a deal with Coty Inc. (the perfumer behind celebrity scents by David Beckham, Jennifer Lopez and Sarah Jessica Parker) back in September 2010, fans speculated that the Grammy-winning artist's debut scent would be named Monster. Fame pays tribute to her debut studio album, "The Fame," which was released in 2008 and reached triple-platinum certification in the U.S.

