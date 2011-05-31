Rocking out!

Russell Brand tweeted a photo of himself and costar Alec Baldwin on the set of Rock of Ages Tuesday afternoon.

PHOTOS: Russell and Katy Perry's romance

"Now this has happened with me and Alec Baldwin," Brand wrote, referencing the duo's outdated looks in the photo. "Does reality even matter?"

PHOTOS: Celebrity odd couples

Baldwin, sporting a two-toned denim vest, aviator shades and chin-length sandy blonde hair, appeared to be enjoying his movie gig. "On the set with the one and only Russell Brand," he wrote.

PHOTOS: Stars' funniest SNL moments

The film -- directed by Adam Shankman -- will also feature Tom Cruise, Julianne Hough and Mary J. Blige. It centers around a small town-girl (Hough) arriving in Hollywood at the height of the 1980s rock-music scene.

Shankman also tweeted the pic, adding: "Russell and Alec [are] making my life heaven on the Rock of Ages movie."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly