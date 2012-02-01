On the set of Lovelace in Los Angeles Wednesday, Sarah Jessica Parker suited up for her newly acquired role as feminist icon Gloria Steinem in the biopic about the story of '70s porn star Linda Lovelace.

It was just announced Friday that the Sex and the City actress, 46, would replace Demi Moore in the film. The news came just four days after Moore was rushed to the hospital when a 911 call detailed the star, 49, had collapsed in her L.A. home.

After dropping from the cast's roster, Moore's publicist confirmed that the star is now getting professional help.

"Because of the stresses in her life right now, Demi has chosen to seek professional assistance to treat her exhaustion and improve her overall health," her rep told Deadline. "She looks forward to getting well and is grateful for the support of her family and friends."

Parker joins lead actress Amanda Seyfried (who plays the role of Linda Lovelace), James Franco and Peter Sarsgaard in the Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman-directed flick.

