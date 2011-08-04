We have a first look at the new Superman in full regalia -- Henry Cavill as the 'Man of Steel'!

In the amazing, action-packed shot, Supe looks serious as he mashes aside what looks like a solid steel bank vault, surrounded by sparks and draped by a burgundy cape with a nice, giant "S" emblazoned on his chest.

The first, complete costume pic comes on the heels of the cool, colorblind casting news that Laurence Fishburne will play Daily Planet newspaper editor-in-chief Perry White in the new movie directed by Zack Snyder (the man behind '300,' 'Sucker Punch' and 'Watchmen'). Fishburne joins Amy Adams as intrepid journalist Lois Lane, with Diane Lane and Kevin Costner as the parents of Clark Kent/Superman, Martha and Jonathan Kent.

In the highly anticipated movie, Superman squares off against the villainous General Zod ('Revolutionary Road' star Michael Shannon) and Zod's evil Kryptonian partner, Faora, played by Antje Traue.

Russell Crowe and Julia Ormond round out the cast as Superman's father, Jor-El, and mother, Lara Lor-Van, along with Harry Lennix as U.S. military man General Swanwick and Christopher Meloni as Colonel Hardy.

Look up in the sky for the new 'Man of Steel' in June 2013.

