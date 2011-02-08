Hot Mama Spice!

Victoria Beckham finally let fans glimpse a peek at her growing baby bump on Tuesday.

Almost exactly one month after announcing her fourth pregnancy, David Beckham's fashion-designer wife, 36, came out of hiding to catch a flight out of London's Heathrow airport.

For now, the fashionista isn't letting pregnancy cramp her famous style: Victoria looked as fierce as ever in tight black pants and studded stilettos -- although she draped her bump in a loose-fitting white shirt and a dark blazer.

On Jan. 9, a rep for Victoria and soccer star David, 35, confirmed that the duo are expecting their fourth child this summer. "[Sons] Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz are very excited about the arrival of their new brother or sister," the spokeswoman told UsMagazine.com.

The couple have been married for 11 years -- and are more in love than ever. "We're very affectionate," Victoria recently told Marie Claire. "We're soulmates."

