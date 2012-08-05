Adorkably romantic!

Zooey Deschanel was photographed in L.A. on Sunday locking lips with new boyfriend Jamie Linden. During their passionate smooch, the New Girl star, 32, wore a red halter minidress and had a giant pink rose blossom in her right hand -- plus a can of soda.

Screenwriter Linden was more casually clad in board shorts and a (sweat-stained!) t-shirt.

In late June, Us Weekly broke news of Deschanel's budding romance with Linden (who wrote scripts for the films 10 Years, Dear John and We Are Marshall) after they were spotted together at a Magic Mike afterparty. It's her first known relationship following her late December divorce filing from husband Ben Gibbard; she and the Death Cab for Cutie frontman wed in September 2009, and the parting was "mutual and amicable," according to a source.

"Jamie's a really nice guy," a source told Us in June. "He's funny, and a little geeky. . .he's into her!" Deschanel's rep had no comment about the relationship at the time.

Deschanel admitted to Marie Claire that she was skittish about dating against post-divorce. "Honestly, I'm just going through a divorce, so I don't really think [dating] is something I want to get into now. . . I don't have time to date. I literally don't have time."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: FIRST PIC: Zooey Deschanel Kisses New Boyfriend Jamie Linden!