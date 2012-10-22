FIRST PICTURE: Danny DeVito Steps Out After Rhea Pearlman Split
Newly-single Danny DeVito is doing well despite pulling the plug on his 30-year marriage to Rhea Pearlman.
"Everything's good," the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star, 67, told TMZ cameras Oct. 20 in Malibu, Calif.
During what was his first outing since announcing his split from Pearlman, 64, DeVito happily flashed a thumbs-up sign to well-wishers.
Married to Cheers alum Pearlman since 1982, DeVito -- who confirmed their split though his rep on Oct. 8 -- once said the couple's recipe for an enduring relationship was simple. "Love. I mean, really. [But] you know what? Who knows," the actor has said. "The secret to success is to try to never figure that out."
Pearlman -- who has guest-starred in Hot in Cleveland, The Sessions and Wilfred in recent years -- and her ex have three adult children together: Lucy, 29, Grace, 25, and Jacob, 25.
