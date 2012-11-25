Here's hoping Gabriel Aubry didn't have any photo shoots scheduled this week. The handsome model, 36, was photographed in Los Angeles on Saturday -- the first time he's been seen since his violent Thanksgiving Day altercation with Olivier Martinez, fiance to his ex-girlfriend Halle Berry.

The French-Canadian hunk's left eye was seriously bruised nearly swelled shut. He sustained the injury at Berry's home after dropping off Nahla, the 4-year-old daughter he shares with the Cloud Atlas actress, 46.

French actor Martinez, 46, didn't walk away from the fight unscathed either; he was also seen on Saturday morning, hitting an L.A. liquor store with a swollen, cut right hand. On Sunday, the couple, who got engaged in late 2011, were spotted outside the Malibu home they share.

According to one source, Aubry "initiated" the brawl after he and Martinez exchanged words. Aubry "attempted to use his size to intimidate," the source explains. "He shoved Olivier, then punched him. Olivier just defended himself." Since splitting in spring 2010, Berry and Aubry have been in an extended and painful custody dispute over Nahla; a judge recently denied the Oscar winner's request to move her daughter to France full-time.

While Aubry has a court date set for December, Berry has already taken her own precautions. "The judge already issued an Emergency Protective Order that is effective December 3rd," the source says of a temporary restraining order which keeps Aubry 100 yards away from Berry, Martinez, and Nahla.

