They gotta hold on to what they got.

Jon Bon Jovi and his daughter, Stephanie Bongiovi, were both photographed out and about in the Hamptons over the long holiday weekend.

Hamilton College sophomore Stephanie, 19, stayed cozy and casual in a fleece, sweatpants and boots; her rocker dad, 50, bundled up in a black puffy jacket, jeans and sneakers.

It will no doubt be a challenging holiday season for the family, following Stephanie's shocking incident at her school in Clinton, New York earlier this month: She suffered a heroin overdose but avoided misdemeanor charges after authorities discovered illegal substances in her dorm room; her college pal Ian S. Grant was also initially arrested before police dropped all charges due to a recently amended state law.

"This tragedy was something that I had to face too so we'll get through it," Jon told Fox 11 on Nov 21 in his first comments about the incident. "And people's warm wishes for my family and I have been really reassuring. So, we're good."

He and wife of 23 years Dorothea Hurley "tried to keep [their] kids' upbringing as normal as possible," a source recently told Us. (The couple are also parents to kids Jesse, Romeo and Jacob.)

"This was a very sad shock," adds the source.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: FIRST PICTURE: Jon Bon Jovi's Daughter Stephanie Steps Out After Overdose