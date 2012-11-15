Two days after they became first-time parents, Tamera Mowry and Adam Houseley shared the first picture of their son Aden John Tanner via Twitter Nov. 14.

"Chillin with my grandma Darlene today! She hooked me up with a cool outfit," the Sister, Sister star, 34, wrote in the voice of her newborn.

Housley, a FOX News correspondent, explained why he and his wife of one year decided to give their baby boy two middle names. "A for me. T for Tamera," the 40-year-old told his Twitter followers. "John [is both] our fathers' middle name."

Several of Tamera's celebrity pals took to Twitter to congratulate the happy couple. "I'm so happy for you. Congrats. He is beautiful," wrote Sara Rue, who is pregnant with her first child. "Play date in a few months?"

Community's Yvette Nicole Brown added, "He is perfect! Congrats to you and Adam!"

Tamera's famous twin sister, Tia, spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about her new nephew on Nov. 14. "I've kissed her new bundle of joy at least one hundred times! I couldn't be happier for her."

Tia, who welcomed son Cree with husband Cory Hardrict on June 28, 2011, added that she is "so thrilled and happy" to be an aunt. "I now know the love that my sister has for Cree, it is overflowing."

Tamera thanked her fans via Twitter for "all the love and well wishes" on Nov. 14. "Adam and I are very overjoyed with love and feel so blessed. Being a new mommy rocks!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: FIRST PICTURE: Meet Tamera Mowry's Newborn Son Aden!