LOS ANGELES (AP) -- All four acting winners from last year's Academy Awards are returning to this weekend's Oscars as presenters.

Organizers say Colin Firth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Melissa Leo will be there to hand out awards Sunday.

Last year's lead-acting prizes went to Firth for "The King's Speech" and Portman for "Black Swan." Bale and Leo won the supporting honors for "The Fighter."

Among this season's contenders are lead performers George Clooney for "The Descendants," Viola Davis for "The Help," Meryl Streep for "The Iron Lady" and Jean Dujardin for "The Artist."

The supporting favorites are Octavia Spencer for "The Help" and Christopher Plummer for "Beginners."

