LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Colin Firth is official Hollywood royalty: He has won the best-actor Academy Award as stammering monarch George VI in "The King's Speech," while Natalie Portman is the best-actress winner as a delusional ballerina in "Black Swan."

"The King's Speech," which led with 12 nominations, also won two other Oscars on Sunday, best director for Tom Hooper and original screenplay for David Seidler, a boyhood stutterer who was inspired by the British ruler's struggle to overcome his own stammer.

Christian Bale and Melissa Leo earned supporting-acting honors for the boxing tale "The Fighter."

Portman won out over a field that included Annette Bening for "The Kids Are All Right," who has lost on all four of her Oscar nominations.