The Duchess of Cambridge was flying high on the fashion front on Thursday, boarding a plane to Canada in unusually expensive duds - and RadarOnline.com has all the details, as well as the price breakdown of her designer look.

Princess Kate, who usually rocks cheap and chic duds, showed off her famous figure in an RM by Roland Mouret Manon sheath dress (a favorite of Hollywood stars such as Penelope Cruz and Naomi Watts), which originally retailed for a staggering $1,555.

Over the sexy dress, Kate rocked a totally chic SMYTHE one button blazer which set her back $595.

Kate finished off the look with a Mulberry Polly Push lock bag, which cost a cool $1,400, and a pair of Manolo Blahnik Calogera heels (similar styles sell for around $600).

If you want to get Kate's look, you will have to dig deep - the total cost of her traveling outfit is $4,150!

