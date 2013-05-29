LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clarence Burke Jr., lead singer of the group the Five Stairsteps that sang the 1970 hit "O-o-h Child," has died. He was 64.

His manager, Joe Marno, says Burke died Sunday in Marietta, Ga., where he lived. The cause of his death was not disclosed.

Bing: More on Five Stairsteps

Formed in Chicago in 1965, the Five Stairsteps included Burke and four siblings.

The group had several hits in the 1960s and '70s, including "You Waited Too Long," ''World of Fantasy," and "Don't Change Your Love."

Photos: In memoriam: Stars we've lost in 2013

The Los Angeles Times says the group disbanded in the late 1970s but the brothers briefly reformed as the Invisible Man's Band and had a 1980 success with the dance single "All Night Thing."

His family says in recent years, Burke performed solo concerts and continued to record.

MsnVideoUx.render("msne_ent_article_gallery","bottom-article-inline-video-mod_1",{},{csid:"ux-hub-entertainment"})