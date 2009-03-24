FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -- Prosecutors in South Florida are taking a fresh look at evidence in the 2007 death of actress-model Anna Nicole Smith.

A spokesman for State Attorney Michael Satz says Broward County prosecutors met recently with authorities in Los Angeles and the California Department of Justice. That follows the indictment March 13 in California of Smith's former boyfriend Howard K. Stern and two doctors on charges of conspiring to illegally prescribe drugs for Smith.

Broward prosecutors want to see if any evidence in that case might lead to a new investigation in Florida. Smith died Feb. 8, 2007, in Florida after collapsing at a hotel. Her death was ruled an accidental drug overdose.