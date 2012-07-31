MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- A South Florida man faces disorderly conduct charges after a disturbance at a theater showing the Batman movie "The Dark Knight Rises."

Miami Beach police say more than 100 moviegoers fled early Tuesday after David Escamillo yelled "This is it!" during the film. Witnesses say they saw Escamillo leave the theater and return wearing a pair of black gloves.

Escamillo was detained by movie patrons until police arrived. Officers said he smelled strongly of alcohol and was yelling "I didn't shoot anybody." Police found no weapon, and no shots were fired.

A records search revealed an outstanding warrant for battery. Court records didn't list an attorney for Escamillo.

The fracas occurred less than two weeks after a gunman killed 12 and wounded 58 others at a Colorado movie theater.